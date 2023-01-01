The President of Tynwald has granted permission for the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, Julie Edge MHK, to make a statement in Tynwald tomorrow.

This follows the completion of the first stage of an independent external investigation into relationships and sex education (RSE).

The President has indicated that the statement will be delivered after item 2 of the Tynwald Order Paper.

The March sitting will get underway in Douglas at 10:30am with the public able to listen live on the Tynwald website.

Julie Edge MHK, said: