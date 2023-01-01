The President of Tynwald has granted permission for the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, Julie Edge MHK, to make a statement in Tynwald tomorrow.
This follows the completion of the first stage of an independent external investigation into relationships and sex education (RSE).
The President has indicated that the statement will be delivered after item 2 of the Tynwald Order Paper.
The March sitting will get underway in Douglas at 10:30am with the public able to listen live on the Tynwald website.
Julie Edge MHK, said:
‘I would like to thank Mr President for this opportunity to set the facts straight following the first part of the RSE investigation. I look forward to updating Honourable Members and all those listening in.’