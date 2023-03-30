GP Practices to be closed on Thursday 30 March 2023 as GPs and their staff attend essential training sessions

GP Practices will be fully closed from 1pm – 6pm on the afternoon of Thursday 30 March 2023, to allow Practice teams (all clinical and administrative staff) to receive the essential training and development they need to deliver the best possible service, and to remain fully trained and up to date with skills.

This means that there will be no routine appointments or access for patients to their GP practice during this time.

Members of the public are being encouraged to choose well, and attend the health and care setting that is appropriate for their condition. For example, the Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit in Ramsey can treat a broad range of conditions, Community Pharmacies operate the Minor Ailments Scheme, and some eye conditions can be treated under the Minor Eye Conditions Scheme (MECS) which is currently provided by Specsavers. For dental emergencies patients can access their own dentist or, if you do not have a dentist currently, you can contact the Community Dental Service. There are also a number of options for mental health support. You can find out more about all of these options on our signposting webpages.

MEDS (Manx Emergency Doctor Service) will be operating from 1pm on 30 March to provide urgent care. Patients are reminded that MEDS is not a drop-in service, and if they need to speak to a doctor about any urgent issues that cannot wait until their GP practice is open again, they should phone MEDS on 650355. Please note that MEDS will not be able to make any routine appointments, give test results or order repeat prescriptions; such requests will need to wait until your GP Practice is open again on Friday 31 March. Anyone who thinks they have a life-threatening emergency should phone 999 and ask for the Ambulance Service.