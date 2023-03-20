Financial Sanctions: Iran (Human Rights)

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 7 entries under the Iran (Human Rights) Sanctions Regime.

The Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/134) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in the commission of serious human rights violations or abuse in Iran. The Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Iran Sanctions (Human Rights) (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0472].

On 20 March 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

ADDITIONS

The following entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Individual

Yahya ALA’ODDINI (Group ID: 15854)

Name (non-Latin script): یحیی الدینی

DOB: 21/03/1965. POB: Tehran, Iran a.k.a: (1) ALAA AL DINI, Yahya (2) ALAEDDINI, Yahya (non-Latin script: عالالدینی یحیی) Nationality: Iran Passport Number: K47201906 National Identification Number: 0036732958 Address: Unit 29 5th Floor, Talaieh Block - B1, Elahiyeh Complex 1 Number 0, Alley 2- Shahid Sajjad Rushanai, Rabbaninejad Street, Zein Aldin Municipality, Iran, Qom 3739144673. Position: Director of the Board of Directors of the IRGC Cooperative Foundation Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0152 (UK Statement of Reasons):Yahya Ala’oddini (“ALA’ODDINI”) is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 as, through his role as a Director of the Board of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Cooperative Foundation, he is or has been responsible for providing financial services that could contribute to a serious human rights violation or abuse in Iran. In this role he is also associated with the IRGC, an organisation that is involved in the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/03/2023 Last Updated: 20/03/2023 Group ID: 15854.



Jamal BABAMORADI (Group ID: 15853)

Name (non-Latin script): جاما بابامرادی

DOB: 24/03/1960. POB: Tehran, Iran a.k.a: BABAMORADI, Jamal, Ali (non-Latin script: بابامرادی علی جمال) Nationality: Iran National Identification Number: 0036824240 Address: Unit 29 5th Floor, Talaieh Block - B1, Elahiyeh Complex 1 Number 0, Alley 2- Shahid Sajjad Rushanai, Rabbaninejad Street, Zein Aldin Municipality, Iran, Qom 3739144673. Position: Board of Directors of IRGC Cooperative Foundation Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0151 (UK Statement of Reasons):Jamal Babamoradi “BABAMORADI” is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 as, through his role as a Director of the Board of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Cooperative Foundation, he is or has been responsible for providing financial services that could contribute to a serious human rights violation or abuse in Iran. In this role he is also associated with the IRGC, an organisation that is involved in the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/03/2023 Last Updated: 20/03/2023 Group ID: 15853.



Alireza HEYDARNIA (Group ID: 15856)

Name (non-Latin script): علیرضا حیدرنیا

a.k.a: HEJDARNIA, Alireza Nationality: Iran Position: Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for the Alborz Province Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0154 (UK Statement of Reasons):Alireza HEYDARNIA is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is and has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran, namely being responsible for, engaging in, providing support for and promoting serious violations with respect to the right to life and the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in Iran through his role as Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for the Alborz Province and in the suppression of protests. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/03/2023 Last Updated: 20/03/2023 Group ID: 15856.



Ahmad KARIMI (Group ID: 15852)

Name (non-Latin script): حمد حسن کریمی

DOB: 12/11/1962. POB: Qom, Iran a.k.a: KARIMI, Ahmad, Hasan Nationality: Iran National Identification Number: 0382947983 Address: Unit 29 5th Floor, Talaieh Block - B1, Elahiyeh Complex 1 Number 0, Alley 2- Shahid Sajjad Rushanai, Rabbaninejad Street, Zein Aldin Municipality, Iran, Qom 3739144673. Position: Board of Directors of IRGC Cooperative Foundation Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0150 (UK Statement of Reasons):Ahmad Karimi “KARIMI” is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 as, through his role as a Director of the Board of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Cooperative Foundation, he is or has been responsible for providing financial services that could contribute to a serious human rights violation or abuse in Iran. In this role he is also associated with the IRGC, an organisation that is involved in the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/03/2023 Last Updated: 20/03/2023 Group ID: 15852.



Ali Asghar NOUROUZI (Group ID: 15851)

Name (non-Latin script): علی اصغر نوروزی

DOB: 11/11/1962. POB: Dashtestan, Bushehr Province, Iran a.k.a: NOROUZI, Ali, Ashgar Nationality: Iran Passport Number: Y53914915 Passport Details: Expires 11/5/2026 Address: Unit 29 5th Floor, Talaieh Block - B1, Elahiyeh Complex 1 Number 0, Alley 2- Shahid Sajjad Rushanai, Rabbaninejad Street, Zein Aldin Municipality, Iran, Qom 3739144673. Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Cooperative Foundation Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0148 (UK Statement of Reasons):Ali Asghar Nourouzi “NOUROUZI” is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 as, through his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Cooperative Foundation, he is or has been responsible for providing financial services that could contribute to a serious human rights violation or abuse in Iran. In this role he is also associated with the IRGC, an organisation that is involved in the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/03/2023 Last Updated: 20/03/2023 Group ID: 15851.



Seyyed Aminollah Emami TABATABAI (Group ID: 15753)

Name (non-Latin script): سید امین هللا امامی طباطبایی

DOB: 26/08/1963. POB: Meybod, Iran a.k.a: (1) TABATBAYI, Aminallah (2) TABATBAYI, Aminallah, Imami Nationality: Iran National Identification Number: 4489260229 Address: Unit 29 5th Floor, Talaieh Block - B1, Elahiyeh Complex 1 Number 0, Alley 2- Shahid Sajjad Rushanai, Rabbaninejad Street, Zein Aldin Municipality, Iran, Qom 3739144673. Position: Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Cooperative Foundation Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0149 (UK Statement of Reasons):Seyyed Aminollah Emami Tabatabai. “TABATABAI” is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 as, through his role as Vice- Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Cooperative Foundation, he is or has been responsible for providing financial services that could contribute to a serious human rights violation or abuse in Iran. In this role he is also associated with the IRGC, an organisation that is involved in the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/03/2023 Last Updated: 20/03/2023 Group ID: 15753



Ahmed ZULQADR (Group ID: 15855)

Name (non-Latin script): احمد ذوالقدر

a.k.a: ZOLGHADR, Ahmad (non-Latin script: ذوالقدر احمد) Nationality: Iran Position: (1) Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander (Seyyed al-Shohada provincial corps in Tehran province) (2) Deputy Commander of IRGC corps in Tehran City Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0153 (UK Statement of Reasons):Ahmed Zulqadr (“ZULQADR”) is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 as commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Seyyed al-Shohada provincial corps in Tehran province and the Deputy Commander of IRGC corps in Tehran City. In this role he is or has been responsible for, engaging in, providing support for, or promoting serious human rights violations in Iran through the repression of recent protests in Iran, leading to violations of the right of life and violations of the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Through his role in the IRGC, ZULQADR is also a member of an organisation that is responsible for the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/03/2023 Last Updated: 20/03/2023 Group ID: 15855.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Iran (Human Rights) and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.