Cabinet Office Departmental Plan to go before Tynwald

Plan highlights work to date and future plans and reforms

The Cabinet Office Departmental Plan has been published and will go before Tynwald this week.

The first Cabinet Office plan summarises the key work to date and also highlights future plans and reforms.

Since October 2021, the Department has led on work from managing the de-escalation of the COVID response, supporting public engagement via the Island Plan and Government Conference and also in relation to the Draft Area Plan for the North & West. The Cabinet Office has also led and delivered on international and local responses, leading the Island’s response to support for Ukraine, as well as various Cost of Living initiatives to provide support to residents and communities over the winter period.

Other key initiatives to date have been the Built Environment Reform Programme, securing the Manx Gas rebate in spring 2022, setting up the Integrity Line confidential reporting service for employees, as well as the initiation of a cultural improvement programme across the Public Service.

Future plans and reforms outlined include a focus for improved handling of major opportunities and strategic matters, the proposal for a Government Reform Bill, plans for improved government service delivery and efficiency and a commitment to review changes to charities legislation.

Kate Lord-Brennan MHK, Minister for the Cabinet Office, said:

“I welcome the chance both to highlight the previous work delivered by the Cabinet Office since the start of the administration and also to outline future intentions. It remains very important to focus on improvement of what government does, and pursue betterment of service delivery for the public.”

The Cabinet Office has already put in place significant public service reform in reviewing the role of the Chief Secretary and establishing better arrangements for accountability and oversight of delivery and to rationalise the structure of the Public Service.

In January, Tynwald approved the statutory change from Chief Secretary to Chief Executive Officer (Isle of Man Government) with departmental CEO’s becoming Chief Officers, accountable to the top of the civil service.

The Cabinet Office Departmental Plan also outlines key objectives of directorates of the centre of government by function and service area.