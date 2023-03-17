Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry, removal of 1 entry and delisting of 1 entry to the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 17 March 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

REMOVAL

The following duplicate entry has been removed from the consolidated list under the Russia regime following an update to the UK Sanctions List on 23 January 2023. The original entry remains subject to an asset freeze under the Belarus regime (Group ID: 14044):

MINSK WHEEL TRACTOR PLANT (Group ID: 15036)

a.k.a: MZKT Address: 150 Partizanski ave, Belarus, 220021. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): RUS1093 (UK Statement of Reasons): Designated for the purposes of an asset freeze under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. The designation is made as a designation by name under the urgent procedure. The relevant provision by reference to which the Minister considers that condition B is met is the Autonomous Sanctions Regulations 2011 in respect of Australia’s Ukraine and Russia sanctions regimes. The purposes of this provision correspond or are similar to the purposes of the UK’s Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, which have as their purposes to encourage Russia to cease actions destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine. The Minister considers that it is in the public interest to designate (condition C). Listed on: 24/03/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 24/03/2022 Last Updated: [24/03/2022] 17/03/2023 Group ID: 15036.

DELISTING

The following entry has been removed from the consolidated list and is no longer subject to an asset freeze:

Brian MCDONALD (Group ID: 15335)

DOB: 29/02/1980. POB: Dublin, Republic of Ireland a.k.a: MACDONALD, Bryan Nationality: Republic of Ireland Passport Number: PU6598399 Position: Journalist Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1378 (UK Statement of Reasons): Brian MCDONALD is head of Russia Desk for the English language edition of RT (formerly Russia Today). RT is owned or controlled by ANO TV-NOVOSTI, which is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by carrying on business as a Government of Russia-affiliated entity and carrying on business in a strategically significant sector to the Government of Russia. ANO TV-NOVOSTI was designated by the United Kingdom on 31 March 2022. Therefore, as an employee of RT, MCDONALD is a member of, or associated with, a person involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. (Gender):Male Listed on: 04/05/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 04/05/2022 Last Updated: [02/11/2022] 17/03/2023 Group ID: 15335.

AMENDMENT

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entry has been amended and is still subject to an asset freeze:

Igor Viktorovich MAKAROV (Group ID: 15586)

Name (non-Latin script): МАКАРОВ Игорь Викторович

DOB: 05/04/1962. POB: Turkmenistan Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1642 Transport sanction: where transport sanctions apply, a ship owned, controlled, chartered or operated by a designated person is prohibited from entering a port in the UK, may be given a movement or a port entry direction, can be detained, and will be refused permission to register on the UK Ship Register or have its existing registration terminated. Similarly, an aircraft owned, chartered or operated by a designated person is prohibited from overflying or landing in the UK, may be given a movement direction, can be detained or moved to a specified airport, and will be refused permission to register on the CAA Aircraft Register or have its existing registration terminated. (UK Statement of Reasons):Igor Viktorovich MAKAROV (hereafter MAKAROV) is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) MAKAROV [is and] has been involved in supporting the Government of Russia by working as a director or equivalent through his role as President of ARETI International Group, an entity which has [operating] operated in the Russian energy sector - a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia (2) MAKAROV [is and] has been involved in supporting the Government of Russia by owning or controlling directly or indirectly ARETI International Group, an entity which has [operating] operated in the Russian energy sector - a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia (3) MAKAROV has been involved in supporting the Government of Russia by working as a director (whether executive or non-executive) or equivalent of the New Stream Group, an entity operating in the Russian energy sector – a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia. (Gender):Male Listed on: 26/09/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 26/09/2022 Last Updated: [26/09/2022] 17/03/2023 Group ID: 15586.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.