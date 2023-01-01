Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 190(3)

005959V TRENTLEY HOLDINGS LIMITED

008255V VIRTUAL HEALTH DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

008310V BERRYHILL 1 LIMITED

008311V MOREOF BERRYHILL LIMITED

012386V BERRYHILL LIMITED

014537V HIGH WATER INVESTMENTS LTD

015158V DÖHLE YACHTS MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

This 17th day March 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.