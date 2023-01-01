Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution
Pursuant To Section 190(3)
- 005959V TRENTLEY HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 008255V VIRTUAL HEALTH DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
- 008310V BERRYHILL 1 LIMITED
- 008311V MOREOF BERRYHILL LIMITED
- 012386V BERRYHILL LIMITED
- 014537V HIGH WATER INVESTMENTS LTD
- 015158V DÖHLE YACHTS MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
This 17th day March 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.