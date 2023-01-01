Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 273a(3)(A) Of The Companies Act 1931

015314C Beech Limited

077075C GREAT MEADOW ESTATES LIMITED

077790C Caverley Limited

128429C KINGS LANDING LIMITED

129654C SPAVEN MOR LIMITED

130590C Cool Edit Production Limited

133398C CANTEEN SERVICES LIMITED

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

This day 17th day of March 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager