Rachael Braidwood appointed as Deputy High Bailiff

His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor has appointed Rachael Braidwood as a Deputy High Bailiff in the Isle of Man.
The post became vacant following the appointment of the current Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks as High Bailiff.
Miss Braidwood, a graduate of Dundee and Northumbria universities and the Inns of Court School of Law, was called to the Manx Bar in October 2002, and following a short period with a local law firm, has been a Prosecuting Advocate within His Majesty’s Attorney General’s Chambers in the Isle of Man since August 2003.
Throughout her career, Miss Braidwood has developed a wide range of legal experience and has an excellent working knowledge of the courts of the Isle of Man.
Miss Braidwood commented:
“I am honoured and delighted to have been appointed as Deputy High Bailiff. I look forward to serving the people of the Isle of Man in my new role and welcome the new challenges that lie ahead.”