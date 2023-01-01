Rachael Braidwood appointed as Deputy High Bailiff

His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor has appointed Rachael Braidwood as a Deputy High Bailiff in the Isle of Man.

The post became vacant following the appointment of the current Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks as High Bailiff.

Miss Braidwood, a graduate of Dundee and Northumbria universities and the Inns of Court School of Law, was called to the Manx Bar in October 2002, and following a short period with a local law firm, has been a Prosecuting Advocate within His Majesty’s Attorney General’s Chambers in the Isle of Man since August 2003.

Throughout her career, Miss Braidwood has developed a wide range of legal experience and has an excellent working knowledge of the courts of the Isle of Man.

Miss Braidwood commented: