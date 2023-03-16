Humanitarian Exception updates to Sanctions Guidance

The Treasury advises that 14 sanctions regimes guidance have been amended following changes to the statutory documents relating to the Humanitarian Exception.

Guidance is produced by the Customs and Excise Division, part of the Treasury, which is the authority for the implementation of financial sanctions in the Isle of Man.

It outlines your obligations under financial sanctions and takes into account relevant case law and guidance at the date of publication.

This guidance is general in nature so you should also refer to the relevant, up-to-date legislation.

The below sanctions regimes guidance now include information on the humanitarian exception relating to the asset freeze provisions -

Central African Republic

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Haiti

Iran (Nuclear)

Iraq

ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida

Lebanon (Assassination of Rafiq Hariri and others)

Libya

Mali

Somalia

South Sudan

Sudan

Yemen

This provides clarity for humanitarian providers and financial institutions and help to protect efficient and effective humanitarian aid delivery.

Please note that the Treasury cannot issue definitive guidance on how the Isle of Man courts might interpret these laws.

Finally, guidance does not represent legal advice. If you are unsure about your obligations in a given case, you should consider taking independent legal advice.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Further details may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.