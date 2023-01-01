Eden Project founder to visit Island for business conference

The founder of the Eden Project, Sir Tim Smit, will visit the Isle of Man later this month following an invitation from the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK.

Sir Tim will join representatives from the North West region at a two-day event which will explore economic opportunities for the Island through its strong cultural and business links with the North of England.

The event, which takes place on 30 and 31 March, is a joint initiative by the Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce and the Northern Powerhouse Partnership.

Sir Tim will discuss plans for the expansion of the Eden Project in Morecambe. He will be joined by Professor Adam Beaumont a trustee of the Eden Trust, who is also chief executive of Isle of Man based communications company BlueWave. Professor Beaumont will discuss the economic opportunity the project could bring for the Island.

The Chief Minister said:

“The recent announcement that Eden Project Morecambe is to receive £50 million in funding from the UK Government is a positive development that will allow this exciting project to move forward. “The ambition is to replicate the success of the Eden Project in Cornwall and it is expected that it will attract thousands of visitors to the North West. The synergies with the Isle of Man’s UNESCO biosphere status are clear and the visit of Sir Tim will allow us to understand more about the future plans for the project and what mutual benefits can be achieved.”

Other speakers include Henri Murison, chief executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, and North West MP David Morris.