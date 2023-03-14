The Companies Acts 2006
Notice of Intention to Remove Companies From the Register
Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006
- 006776V SOCIALIST LIMITED
- 007307V NEW DAWN PROPERTIES LIMITED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the above mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.
14 March 2023 - NICK COWELL, Companies Registry Manager.