The Companies Acts 2006

Notice of Intention to Remove Companies From the Register

Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006

006776V SOCIALIST LIMITED

007307V NEW DAWN PROPERTIES LIMITED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the above mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.

14 March 2023 - NICK COWELL, Companies Registry Manager.