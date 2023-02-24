Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the correction of 14 entries and amendment of 7 entries to the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 10 March 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

AMENDMENTS

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entries have been amended and are still subject to an asset freeze:

1. Oleg Nikolaevich EVTUSHENKO (Group ID: 15843)

Name (non-Latin script): Олег Николаевич Евтушенко

DOB: [11/09/1975.] 09/11/1975 POB: Russia a.k.a: YEVTUSHENKO, Oleg, Nikolayevich Nationality: Russia Position: Executive Director and member of Rostec’s Management Board. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1811 (UK Statement of Reasons):Oleg Nikolaevich EVTUSHENKO is an “involved person” under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by working as a director or manager, or equivalent position, of a Government of Russia-affiliated entity, namely Rostec, which is owned by the Government of Russia and is carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely the defence sector. (Gender):Male Listed on: 24/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 23/02/2023 Last Updated: [24/02/2023] 10/03/2023 Group ID: 15843.

2. Vitaly Anatolyvich MARKELOV (Group ID: 15844)

Name (non-Latin script): Маркелов Виталий Анатольевич

DOB: [08/05/1963.] 05/08/1963 POB: Mordovia, Russia a.k.a: MARKELOV, Vitali, Anatolyevich Nationality: Russia Position: Deputy-Chairman of the Management Board of Gazprom, Executive Director Gazprom Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): RUS1752 (UK Statement of Reasons):Vitaly Anatolyevich Markelov is an “involved person” under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he has been, and is, involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by: (1) working as a director or equivalent of a person (other than an individual) which is carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely Gazprom which is carrying on business in the Russian energy sector. (Gender):Male Listed on: 24/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 23/02/2023 Last Updated: [24/02/2022] 10/03/2023 Group ID: 15844.

3. Yuri Alexandrovich OLENIN (Group ID: 15796)

Name (non-Latin script): Юрий Александрович Оленин

DOB: [13/01/1953.] 13/11/1953 POB: Kirovabad, Azerbaijan Nationality: Russia Position: Member of ROSATOM’s Management Board Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1761 (UK Statement of Reasons):Yuri Alexandrovich OLENIN is an “involved person” under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he has been, and is, involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by working as a manager or equivalent of a person (other than an individual) which is carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely ROSATOM which is carrying on business in the energy and defence sector. (Gender):Male Listed on: 24/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 23/02/2023 Last Updated: [24/02/2022] 10/03/2023 Group ID: 15796.

4. Roman PAKHOMOV (Group ID: 15804)

Name (non-Latin script): Пахомов Роман Викторович

DOB: [--/06/1972.] 04/03/1971 Nationality: Russia Position: Member of the Board of Directors Aeroflot-Russian Airlines PJSC Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1769 (UK Statement of Reasons):Roman Viktorovich Pakhomov is an “involved person” under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he has been, and is, involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by: (1) working as a director or equivalent of a person (other than an individual) which is carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely Aeroflot PJSC which is carrying on business in the Russian transport sector. (Gender):Male Listed on: 24/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 23/02/2023 Last Updated: [24/02/2022] 10/03/2023 Group ID: 15804.

5. Andrei Yuvenalyevich PETROV (Group ID: 15797)

Name (non-Latin script): Андрей Ювенальевич Петров

DOB: [21/07/1963.] 21/09/1963 POB: Angarsk, Russia Nationality: Russia Position: Member of ROSATOM’s Management Board Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1762 (UK Statement of Reasons): Andrei Yuvenalyevich PETROV is an “involved person” under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he has been, and is, involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by working as a manager or equivalent of a person (other than an individual) which is carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely ROSATOM which is carrying on business in the energy and defence sector. (Gender):Male Listed on: 24/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 23/02/2023 Last Updated: [24/02/2022] 10/03/2023 Group ID: 15797.

6. Alexander Sergeevich PROKOPIEV (Group ID: 14570)

Name (non-Latin script): Александр Сергеевич Прокопьев

DOB: 05/08/1986. POB: Biysk, Altai, Russia Address: 1 Okhotny Ryad str, Russia, 103265. Position: Member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS0625 (UK Statement of Reasons):Member of the State Duma of Russia who voted in favour of Federal Law No. 75577-8 “On the ratification of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation and the Luhansk People's Republic” and/or Federal Law No. 75578-8 “On the ratification of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation and the Donetsk People's Republic”. In so doing, the member endorsed President Putin’s decision to recognise the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic as independent states, thereby providing support for policies and/or actions which destabilise Ukraine and/or undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine. Listed on: 11/03/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 11/03/2022 Last Updated: [11/03/2022] 10/03/2023 Group ID: 14570.

7. Ilya Vasilevich REBROV (Group ID: 15798)

Name (non-Latin script): Илья Васильевич Ребров

DOB: [17/10/1976.] 10/10/1976 POB: St Petersburg, Russia Nationality: Russia Position: Member of ROSATOM’s Management Board Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): RUS1763 (UK Statement of Reasons): Ilya Vasilevich REBROV is an “involved person” under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he has been, and is, involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by working as a manager or equivalent of a person (other than an individual) which is carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely ROSATOM which is carrying on business in the energy and defence sector. (Gender):Male Listed on: 24/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 23/02/2023 Last Updated: [24/02/2022] 10/03/2023 Group ID: 15798.

CORRECTIONS

14 entries have been corrected on the consolidated list and are still subject to an asset freeze. Further information can be found in the annex to this Notice.

The alias type for the following entry has been updated. No material changes have been made to the Consolidated List in HTML/PDF format:

1. Andrey Vladimirovich BUROV (Group ID: 15657)

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.