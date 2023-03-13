Declaration of Dissolution - The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant To Section 273a(10) Of The Companies Act 1931
- 087086C Woodbourne Properties Limited
- 100095C BALLABRACK LTD
- 105285C Celtic Yachting Limited
- 121671C EON BLUE LIMITED
- 122893C CLARK CONSULTING LIMITED
- 132148C MARIONVILLE DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the above companies are dissolved.
This 13th day of March 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.