Declaration of Dissolution - The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 273a(10) Of The Companies Act 1931

087086C Woodbourne Properties Limited

100095C BALLABRACK LTD

105285C Celtic Yachting Limited

121671C EON BLUE LIMITED

122893C CLARK CONSULTING LIMITED

132148C MARIONVILLE DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the above companies are dissolved.

This 13th day of March 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.