Declaration of Dissolution - The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

Monday, 13 March 2023

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 273a(10) Of The Companies Act 1931

  • 087086C Woodbourne Properties Limited
  • 100095C BALLABRACK LTD
  • 105285C Celtic Yachting Limited
  • 121671C EON BLUE LIMITED
  • 122893C CLARK CONSULTING LIMITED
  • 132148C MARIONVILLE DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the above companies are dissolved.

This 13th day of March 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.

