Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution
Pursuant To Section 190(3)
- 008197V - KKC INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 009935V - QUISCOVER UNLIMITED
- 010435V - ANTILLES MARINE LIMITED
- 010846V - MILLICENT LIMITED
- 015306V - JK FOREIGN HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 018247V - Cavalo Magico International Ltd
- 018586V - Iveagh Market Development Company Limited
- 018590V - Howe Technologies Limited
- 018604V - Gordon Park Properties Limited
- 019336V - Zenith Limited
- 019697V - UK LAND HOLDINGS 2 LTD
- 019699V - UK LAND HOLDINGS 4 LTD
- 019701V - UK LAND HOLDINGS 6 LTD
- 019902V - Ginobear Limited
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
This 10th day March 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.