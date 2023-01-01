Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 190(3)

008197V - KKC INVESTMENTS LIMITED

009935V - QUISCOVER UNLIMITED

010435V - ANTILLES MARINE LIMITED

010846V - MILLICENT LIMITED

015306V - JK FOREIGN HOLDINGS LIMITED

018247V - Cavalo Magico International Ltd

018586V - Iveagh Market Development Company Limited

018590V - Howe Technologies Limited

018604V - Gordon Park Properties Limited

019336V - Zenith Limited

019697V - UK LAND HOLDINGS 2 LTD

019699V - UK LAND HOLDINGS 4 LTD

019701V - UK LAND HOLDINGS 6 LTD

019902V - Ginobear Limited

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

This 10th day March 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.