Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 273a(3)(A) Of The Companies Act 1931

007112C - Corner Filling Station Limited

077697C - LAGAN CONSTRUCTION (IOM) LIMITED

112163C - TALBOT DEALINGS LIMITED

120806C - F.C.S LIMITED

121629C - SADOWA LIMITED

123226C - KEYSTONE SERVICES LIMITED

124543C - GRAYTHORPE LIMITED

125435C - NWS (IOM) LTD

127701C - MAIN DECK CONSULTING LIMITED

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

This day 10th day of March 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager