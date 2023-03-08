Financial Sanctions: Syria

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry in the Syria sanctions regime.

The Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/792) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in repressing the civilian population in Syria or who is or has been involved in supporting or benefitting from the Syrian regime and who are or have been carrying on prohibited activities related to chemical weapons. The Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Syria Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0503].

On 08 March 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

ADDITION

The following entry has been added and is now subject to an asset freeze:

Individual

1. YOUSSEF, Amjad

Name (non-Latin script): أﻣﺟد ﯾوﺳف

DOB: --/--/1986. a.k.a: (1) YOUSEF, Amjad (2) YOUSSUF, Amjad Nationality: Syria Address: Military Intelligence Branch 227, Daboul Street, Tadamon, Syria. Position: Officer Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SYR0395 (UK Statement of Reasons):Amjad YOUSSEF is an "involved person" under the Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "Syrian Sanctions Regulations") on the following ground: YOUSSEF as a member of the Syrian security and intelligence services is or has been involved in repressing the civilian population in Syria, including through systematic rape and killing of civilians. (Gender):Male Listed on: 08/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/03/2023 Last Updated: 08/03/2023 Group ID: 15850.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.