Tynwald asked to approve appointment of Tim Crookall MHK as Chair of Manx Utilities

Tynwald will be asked to approve the appointment of Tim Crookall MHK as Chair of Manx Utilities when it meets later this month.

Mr Crookall, who has been appointed by the Council of Ministers, would take over from Tim Johnston MHK who is now Minister for Enterprise.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said: "I am pleased that Tim has agreed to take up the role of Chair of Manx Utilities, subject to the approval of Tynwald. He brings a wealth of experience as former Chair of the Isle of Man Water and Sewerage Authority from 2009 to 2011 and Vice-Chair of Manx Utilities between 2016 and 2020."

Mr Crookall added: "This is a challenging time for Manx Utilities given the turbulence in energy markets over the past 18 months and the impact on consumers. But it is also a time of opportunity. Manx Utilities is progressing with its regional sewerage schemes in the North and West of the Island. Additionally, work to generate electricity from onshore wind and solar will soon be underway, providing greater energy security while helping the Government realise its climate change ambitions."

