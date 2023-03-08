Financial Sanctions: South Sudan

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 1 entry under the South Sudan Sanctions Regime.

The South Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/438) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in actions, policies or activities which threaten the peace, stability and security of South Sudan or undermine efforts to resolve the political crisis and armed conflicts in South Sudan. The South Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the South Sudan Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0476].

On 08 March 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

ADDITIONS

The following entry have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze:

1. James NANDO (Group ID: 15847)

Title: Major General

a.k.a.: MARK, James, Nando

Nationality: South Sudan

Address: West Equatoria State, South Sudan

Position: Major General – Commander

Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): SSU0012 (UK Statement of Reasons): General James Nando (NANDO) is an involved person under the South Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 for commanding SSPDF elements to carry out attacks in Tambura County between June and September 2021, mobilising them to use rape as a weapon of war, as well as abduct and kill civilians, loot civilian and humanitarian properties, cause forceful displacement of civilians, and use civilians, including children, as forced labour. This was done in violation of international humanitarian law. (Gender): Male

Listed on: 08/03/2023

UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/03/2023

Last Updated: 08/03/2023

Group ID: 15847

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of South Sudan can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/

Further details of the sanctions regime related to South Sudan and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.