Financial Sanctions - Proliferation Guidance

Updated guidance has been published to assist Island businesses with their obligations under financial sanctions concerning proliferation.

The Financial Sanctions Guidance – Proliferation Financing -

outlines your obligations under financial sanctions relating to proliferation financing; and

provides an introduction to what is meant by proliferation and proliferation financing.

The Proliferation Financing Risks guidance has been published to highlight potential risks to businesses in the Island from -

proliferation; and

proliferation financing,

and how to mitigate those risks.

This guidance is produced by the Customs and Excise Division, part of the Treasury, which is the authority for the implementation of financial sanctions in the Isle of Man.

This guidance does not represent legal advice. If you are unsure about your obligations in a given case, you should consider taking independent legal advice.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Further details may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.