Financial Sanctions: Iran (Human Rights)

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 2 entries and the correction of 1 entry under the Iran (Human Rights) Sanctions Regime.

The Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/134) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in the commission of serious human rights violations or abuse in Iran. The Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Iran Sanctions (Human Rights) (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0472].

On 08 March 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

ADDITIONS

The following entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Individual

1. GOLPAYEGANI, Seyyed Mohammed Saleh Hashemi

Name (non-Latin script): ﺳﯾد ﻣﺣﻣد ﺻﺎﻟﺢ ھﺎﺷﻣﯽ ﮔﻠﭘﺎﯾﮕﺎﻧﯽ

DOB: --/--/1967. a.k.a: (1) GOLPAYEGANI, Mohamed, Saleh, Hashemi (2) GOLPAYEGANI, Saed, Mohamed, Saleh, Hashemi Nationality: Iran Position: Head of the Headquarters for Enjoining Right and Forbidding Evil Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0146 (UK Statement of Reasons): Seyyed Mohammed Saleh Hashemi GOLPAYEGANI is an "involved person" under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "Iran Sanctions Regulations") on the following ground: GOLPAYEGANI, as head of the Headquarters for Enjoining Right and Forbidding Evil, is or has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations or abuse in Iran, including being responsible for, engaging in and promoting violations of the right to liberty and security and the right to freedom of expression through determining and enforcing mandatory dress codes for women, including the use of unreasonable force against individuals they deem to be non-compliant.(Gender):Male Listed on: 08/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/03/2023

Last Updated: 08/03/2023 Group ID: 15848.

Entity

1. THE HEADQUARTERS FOR ENJOINING RIGHT AND FORBIDDING EVIL

Name (non-Latin script): ﺳﺗﺎد اﻣر ﺑﮫ ﻣﻌروف و ﻧﮭﯽ از ﻣﻧﮑر

a.k.a: Office or Headquarters for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Address: Iran. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0147 (UK Statement of Reasons): The Headquarters for Enjoining Right and Forbidding Evil is an "involved person" under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "Iran Sanctions Regulations") on the following ground: The Headquarters for Enjoining Right and Forbidding Evil is or has been involved in the commission of a serious human rights violation or abuse in Iran, including being responsible for, engaging in and promoting violations of the right to liberty and security and the right to freedom of expression through determining and enforcing mandatory dress codes for women, including the use of unreasonable force against individuals they deem to be non-compliant. (Type of entity): Government Institution Listed on: 08/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/03/2023 Last Updated: 08/03/2023 Group ID: 15849.

CORRECTION

Deleted information appears in square brackets [ ]. Additional information appears in italics and is underlined.

Individual

1. BARATI, Morteza

Name (non-Latin script): ﻣرﺗﺿﯽ ﺑراﺗﯽ

[DOB: 30/11/1962.]

Low quality a.k.a: BARATI, Qazi Nationality: Iran

Position: Presiding Judge of Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Courts of Isfahan

Other Information:(UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0138 (UK Statement of Reasons):Morteza BARATI is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is and has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran, namely being responsible for and engaging in serious violations of the right to freedom of expression, the right not to be subject to cruel, degrading or inhuman punishment and the right to a fair trial through his role as presiding judge of Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Courts of Isfahan. (Gender):Male

Listed on: 20/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/02/2023

Last Updated: [20/02/2023] 08/03/2023 Group ID: 15747.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Iran (Human Rights) and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.