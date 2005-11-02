Financial Sanctions: Democratic Republic of the Congo

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry under the Democratic Republic of the Congo Regime.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/433) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies which are, or have been, involved in the commission of a serious human rights violation or abuse in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a violation of international humanitarian law in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, or obstructing or undermining respect for democracy, the rule of law and good governance. The Democratic Republic of the Congo (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Democratic Republic of the Congo Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0475]. On 07 March 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

AMENDMENT

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entry has been amended and is still subject to an asset freeze:

1. Bosco TAGANDA (Group ID: 8736)

DOB: (1) --/--/1973. (2) --/--/1974. POB: Bigogwe, Rwanda a.k.a: (1) BOSCO, Ntaganda (2) LYDIA (3) MAJOR (4) NTAGENDA (5) TANGO ROMEO, Tango (6) TAGANDA, General (7) TERMINATOR Nationality: Democratic Republic of the Congo Address: [The Hague, Netherlands] Belgium (as of [June 2016] 14 December 2022). Position: (1) Former Chief of Staff in CNDP (2) Former CNDP military commander Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): DRC0025 (UN Ref): CDi.030. (Further Identifiying Information): Born in Rwanda, he moved to Nyamitaba, Masisi territory, North Kivu, when he was a child. Nominated FARDC Brigadier-General by Presidential Decree on 11 December 2004, following Ituri peace agreements. Formerly Chief of Staff in CNDP and became CNDP military commander since the arrest of Laurent Nkunda in January 2009. Since January 2009, de facto Deputy Commander of consecutive anti-FDLR operations 'Umoja Wetu', 'Kimia II', and 'Amani Leo' in North and South Kivu. Entered Rwanda in March 2013, and voluntarily surrender to ICC officials in Kigali on March 22. Transferred to the ICC in

The Hague, Netherlands. On 9 June 2014, ICC confirmed 13 charges of war crimes and five charges of crimes against humanity against him, the trial started in September 2015. On 8 July 2019, the ICC found him guilty of 18 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, committed in Ituri in 2002-2003. On 7 November 2019, he was sentenced to a total of 30 years imprisonment. He has appealed both his conviction and sentence. On 30 March 2021, the ICC Appeals Chamber confirmed his conviction and sentence. On 14 December 2022, he was transferred to the territory of Belgium for enforcement of sentence. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/Howwe-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals. (Gender): Male Listed on: 02/11/2005 Last Updated: [18/02/2021] 07/03/2023 Group ID: 8736.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Democratic Republic of the Congo can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Democratic Republic of the Congo and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.