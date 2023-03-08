Financial Sanctions: Central African Republic

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 1 entry under the Central African Republic Sanctions Regime.

On 08 March 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

The following entry has been added and is now subject to an asset freeze.

KETTE, Mahamat Salleh Adoum

POB: Bria (Haute-Kotto Prefecture), Central African Republic

a.k.a: (1) SALEH, Mahamat (2) SALLÉ, Mahamat (3) SALLEH, Mahamat (4) SALLEH, Mama (5) SALLET, Mahamar

Nationality: Central African Republic

Address: Central African Republic

Position: Local armed group leader with the Front Populaire pour la Renaissance de la Centrafrique (FPRC)

Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CAF0017 (UK Statement of Reasons): in both a personal capacity and as a leader of FPRC and CPC fighters, Mahamat SALLEH Adoum Kette has been responsible for serious violations of international humanitarian law in the Central African Republic in relation to rape and other forms of sexual and gender-based violence. (Phone number): (1) +88 21651150663 (2) +236 75804568 (3) +236 75010592 (4) +236 72301485 (5) +236 75581711 (6) +236 75238686 (Gender): Male

Listed on: 08/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/03/2023

Last Updated: 08/03/2023 Group ID: 15846

