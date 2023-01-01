Treasury ends contract with MJ Hudson Investment Advisers Ltd (1)

The Isle of Man Government has given notice to terminate the appointment of its investment advisers, MJ Hudson Investment Advisers Limited, in light of recent events with the MJ Hudson Group plc.
An interim adviser will be appointed to ensure continuity in the short-term.
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK said:
‘Treasury have been monitoring the situation regarding the MJ Hudson Group plc in light of recent announcements and it is felt that the most appropriate course of action is to appoint a new investment adviser.
‘The tender process to appoint investment managers is ongoing and it would be inappropriate to comment on the detail at this time. All affected parties have been contacted to keep them informed of this decision.’