MCALS Drop in Sessions

MCALS (Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service) will be holding regular drop in sessions around the Island to help patients and members of the community access the information they need about health and statutory social care services.

MCALS is a confidential service operated by Manx Care that's dedicated to driving positive change across the health and social care system by listening to feedback and acting on it. The service aims to improve patient and service user experiences by helping to sort problems out quickly, providing advice and pointing people in the right direction to get the help they need.

The regular drop in sessions are as follows:

Location Day Time Ramsey Town Hall with the Northern Wellbeing Partnership 1st Monday of each month 10:00 – 12:00 Western Wellbeing Partnership, Peel 2nd Wednesday of each month 10:00 – 12:00 Thie Rosien Wellbeing Partnership, Port Erin 3rd Thursday of each month 10:00 – 12:00 Henry Bloom Noble Library, Douglas 4th Friday of each month 10:00 – 12:00

The MCALS Team can help members of the public in a variety of ways.

They can:

Provide information and confidential advice about Manx Care, available services and strategic partners

Signpost people to departments or people as appropriate

Highlight the services available

Help to clarify any questions about current or planned treatment

Help to solve any health-related enquiries

Listen to feedback about services and how they could be improved

Pass on positive feedback to the wider organisation

Be a friendly voice at the end of the phone (or email) if you need to speak to someone, but aren’t sure who

Listen to concerns

Explain how you can make a formal complaint to Manx Care if this can’t be resolved informally.

Anything discussed with MCALS is treated in confidence, unless the team believes that an individual may be at significant risk. In this case, they will escalate their concerns to the most appropriate authority.

The MCALS team will only take steps to support someone with their consent, or a patient or service user's consent if someone is acting on their behalf.

The Team will also be on hand to support anyone who wishes to complete the Friends and Family Test which aims to provide feedback on specific service areas within Manx Care. This feedback is hugely important in helping to improve services and patient/service user experience.

