Automatic ordering no longer available from Lloyds Pharmacies

Manx Care is encouraging members of the public to ensure that their requests for repeat prescriptions are submitted in plenty of time, as automatic ordering is no longer available from Lloyds Pharmacies across the Island.

Automatic ordering refers to those who had organised for the pharmacy to automatically order their prescriptions for them, at the time they are required. This process is no longer available in Lloyds Pharmacy’s systems.

Patients who would like Lloyds Pharmacy to order their medication are asked to submit their repeat prescription order to the pharmacy seven to 10 days before they run out. Patients can also submit their order to their GP practice – this can be done by ticking the required items on the repeat prescription slip, or they can be ordered via Patient Access. Please take into account your GP’s usual turnaround times when ordering medications.

Maria Bell, Manx Care’s Pharmaceutical Adviser, said: