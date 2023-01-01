Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
- 005148V - VIVACONSULT LIMITED
- 006683V - SPENNYMOOR 2011 LIMITED
- 007922V - TFA ADVISERS LIMITED
- 009313V - CARE DEVELOPMENTS (NEWTOWN) LIMITED
- 012232V - MMZ LIMITED
- 012470V - FINANTECH LIMITED
- 014539V - ASL PORTHOS SHIPPING LIMITED
- 015726V - FOUR SQUARE ADVISORS LIMITED
- 020030V - Zonatox Limited
- 020033V - Greenmallow Holdings Limited
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
This 3rd day March 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.