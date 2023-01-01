Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

005148V - VIVACONSULT LIMITED

006683V - SPENNYMOOR 2011 LIMITED

007922V - TFA ADVISERS LIMITED

009313V - CARE DEVELOPMENTS (NEWTOWN) LIMITED

012232V - MMZ LIMITED

012470V - FINANTECH LIMITED

014539V - ASL PORTHOS SHIPPING LIMITED

015726V - FOUR SQUARE ADVISORS LIMITED

020030V - Zonatox Limited

020033V - Greenmallow Holdings Limited

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

This 3rd day March 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.