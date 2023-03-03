Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies. This day 3rd March 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.
- 044663C - Best Trading Limited
- 087458C - Thor Shipping Limited
- 087459C - Freya Shipping Limited
- 105079C - EDWARDS & HARTLEY LIMITED
- 105241C - Maughold Shipping Limited
- 116054C - Marianne McCourt Limited
- 116692C - HAWARDEN SHIPPING LIMITED
- 116693C - HESPERA SHIPPING LIMITED
- 116694C - HOPE SHIPPING LIMITED
- 119043C - CELTIC VEHICLE SERVICES LTD
- 123172C - M K COMMERCIAL LIMITED
- 130407C- PLATINUM RETREATS LIMITED
- 131208C - ASHWOLFE LIMITED
- 132506C - WiSco Ltd
- 132551C - MANX TENTS LTD
- 132800C - CARDAMOM LIMITED
- 134949C - Coinshare Ventures Limited