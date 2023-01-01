Louis Smith MBE: Olympic gymnast to attend Isle of Man Sports Awards

Olympic gymnast Louis SmithMBEwill be the guest of honour at the Isle of Man Sports Awards in Douglas on 30 March.

The ceremony is a highlight of the sporting calendar, with 12 awards handed out at the Villa Marina, culminating in the crowning of the Manx sportsman and sportswoman of the year.

The 33-year-old represented Great Britain at three Olympic Games, winning four medals, including silvers in London and Rio, on the pommel horse.

An earlier bronze in Beijing, made him the first male British gymnast to win an Olympic medal since 1926.

In a glittering career, he also won three World Championship silver medals, two European golds and the 2006 Commonwealth Games pommel horse title, before retiring in 2018.

Louis, who was awarded an MBE for services to gymnastics in December 2012, went on to win Strictly Come Dancing, alongside Flavia Cacace.

He said:

‘I’m really excited and honoured to be attending the Isle of Man Sports Awards and look forward to celebrating such a diverse group of grassroots, disability and elite sports people.’

Sarah Corlett, Executive Chairman at Isle of Man Sport, said:

‘We are delighted that Louis has accepted our invitation and will share his inspirational story with us. It will certainly inspire those that attend.’

The shortlist was unveiled earlier this month and tickets are now on sale from the Villa Gaiety website and cost £3.