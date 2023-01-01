Investigators appointed to undertake investigation into RSE delivery

The Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) has appointed Independent External Investigators following concerns raised around the Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) Advisory Curriculum and its delivery within secondary schools.

The investigators will now produce a report, which will ascertain the facts of the situation and any appropriate action that the Department may need to undertake.

The safeguarding and wellbeing of our children, young people and staff is the DESC's main priority and people are urged to refrain from speculation, whilst the facts are established.

Malicious accusations and comments, which are being received by our staff and shared across social media platforms, are damaging and are having a detrimental impact. The comments will not be tolerated by the Department and such comments will be reported, where appropriate, to the Isle of Man Constabulary.

The DESC will continue to support all children, young people and staff and recognises the value and important role that our staff play in the future of our Island's children and young people and their education.

The Department asks that the public refrain from speculating any further until it has had the time to undertake the investigation. Further information regarding the investigation will follow within the coming days.