Export Notice: Open General Export Licences

This news release is issued to publicise Notice to Exporters NTE 2023/05: Open General Export Licences (OGELs) updated.
On 1 March 2023 the Export Control Joint Unit (ECJU) advises of 6 updates to the following open general licences taking into account changes to the military list. For information relating to the military list see NTE 2022/26
- export after exhibition or demonstration military goods
- export after repair replacement under warranty military goods
- exports under the US-UK defence trade cooperation treaty
- military goods and technology: India
- technology for military goods
- military goods A400M collaborative programme
For further information please see Export Notice NTE 2023/05
For more information or guidance on exporting, contact the Export Control Joint Unit