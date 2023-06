Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

001832V V.COMPANIES LIMITED

011444V MORAIRA LIMITED

012048V KESSIMA LIMITED

014868V Falshire Limited

015215V FINTRABAY LIMITED

015216V LASPERO LIMITED

018109V PADURA LTD

This 30 June 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.