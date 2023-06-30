Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 048772C ATHERTON DUTNALL LIMITED
- 100986C Advanced Adhesives Limited
- 117354C EZZARD LIMITED
- 129148C INSIGNIA 88 LIMITED
- 130283C MUSTARD SPORTS LIMITED
- 131580C SECOND NATURE LIMITED
- 132243C GRH (KNIGHTS WOOD) LIMITED
- 133793C ALI'S GADGETS LIMITED
- 134995C OC Developments Limited
- 135546C Giraffe Interiors Limited
- 135552C Inversus IOM Limited
This 30 June 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.