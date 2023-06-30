Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

048772C ATHERTON DUTNALL LIMITED

100986C Advanced Adhesives Limited

117354C EZZARD LIMITED

129148C INSIGNIA 88 LIMITED

130283C MUSTARD SPORTS LIMITED

131580C SECOND NATURE LIMITED

132243C GRH (KNIGHTS WOOD) LIMITED

133793C ALI'S GADGETS LIMITED

134995C OC Developments Limited

135546C Giraffe Interiors Limited

135552C Inversus IOM Limited

This 30 June 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.