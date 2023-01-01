Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise a Factsheet jointly published by the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and His Majesty’s Treasury’s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) on Humanitarian Assistance and Food Security in relation to Russia sanctions.

The joint Humanitarian Assistance and Food Security Factsheet addresses humanitarian concerns associated with sanctions and provides additional clarity on U.S. and UK Russia-related sanctions and the relevant authorizations, exceptions, and public guidance.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.