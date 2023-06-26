Notice of Intention to Remove a Company - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006
Notice of Intention to remove Companies from The Register
Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.
- 007830V PLATINUM GLOBAL YACHTS LIMITED
- 011025V SPRING A LIMITED
- 011037V PLATIFINO LIMITED
- 013713V BASILAN LIMITED
- 014051V LAKE POINT PROPERTY HOLDING LIMITED
- 018336V Insignia World Service Limited
- 020765V Tianyu Kingdom Network Technology Limited
This 26 June 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.