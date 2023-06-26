Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 005148V VIVACONSULT LIMITED
- 008159V DROIDLA LIMITED
- 009935V QUISCOVER UNLIMITED
- 014785V MIVAS Limited
- 014806V LOGISTIC SOLUTIONS LIMITED
- 017120V B&M COMPANY LIMITED
- 017121V BRIGHT LIGHT COMPANY LIMITED
- 018220V MOD PGI IOM LIMITED
- 019207V Native Services Limited
- 019935V Red600 Limited
This 26 June 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.