Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

005148V VIVACONSULT LIMITED

008159V DROIDLA LIMITED

009935V QUISCOVER UNLIMITED

014785V MIVAS Limited

014806V LOGISTIC SOLUTIONS LIMITED

017120V B&M COMPANY LIMITED

017121V BRIGHT LIGHT COMPANY LIMITED

018220V MOD PGI IOM LIMITED

019207V Native Services Limited

019935V Red600 Limited

This 26 June 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.