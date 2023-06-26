Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

004908C Clybane Limited

114180C JAGO LIMITED

115770C MARDLE LIMITED

115773C BAKSI LIMITED

116693C HESPERA SHIPPING LIMITED

119695C TOOTON LIMITED

119699C TAPIA LIMITED

127061C 4 MAIN ROAD LIMITED

128630C METHOD SUPPORT LIMITED

This 26 June 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.