Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 004908C Clybane Limited
- 114180C JAGO LIMITED
- 115770C MARDLE LIMITED
- 115773C BAKSI LIMITED
- 116693C HESPERA SHIPPING LIMITED
- 119695C TOOTON LIMITED
- 119699C TAPIA LIMITED
- 127061C 4 MAIN ROAD LIMITED
- 128630C METHOD SUPPORT LIMITED
This 26 June 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.