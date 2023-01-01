Alcohol Duty Relief Review

Changes to the way Alcohol Duty is being calculated is coming into effect from 1 August 2023.

These change include:

Changes to the duty structure

New rates brought in for products sold on draught

Extension of Small Producers Relief

Excise guidance and Public Notices are currently being updated and will be released in due course, however in the mean time you can find out more information by booking onto the Alcohol Dutywebinars via the HMRC website.

These webinars are going to be recorded and uploaded onto the HMRC website so if you can’t attend these you will still be able to access the information.

Further information regarding the Alcohol Duty changes can be found on gov.uk.