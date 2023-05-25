List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution - The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

The Companies Acts 1931 - 2004

List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 273a(3)(A) Of The Companies Act 1931

055745C Garforth Limited

102127C Albany Associates Limited

102453C COMPLETE TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LIMITED

106519C HEATHFIELD LIMITED

109772C LEX SCRIPTA LIMITED

119701C KALAMBAY LIMITED

122081C SAVANNAH LAND PURCHASES LIMITED

123458C ROSEWOOD DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

124727C BOYD & O'REILLY LTD

125975C GANSEY BAY LIMITED

129490C BN-MEDCO LIMITED

130922C Moloney & Robinson Electrical Services Limited

130922C Moloney & Robinson Electrical Services Limited 132308C KIM GEE STUDIO LTD

134854C Metropolitan Capital Finance (UK) Limited

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

This 23 June 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Rgistry Manager.