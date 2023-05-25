List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution - The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

The Companies Acts 1931 - 2004
List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution
Pursuant To Section 273a(3)(A) Of The Companies Act 1931
- 055745C Garforth Limited
- 102127C Albany Associates Limited
- 102453C COMPLETE TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LIMITED
- 106519C HEATHFIELD LIMITED
- 109772C LEX SCRIPTA LIMITED
- 119701C KALAMBAY LIMITED
- 122081C SAVANNAH LAND PURCHASES LIMITED
- 123458C ROSEWOOD DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
- 124727C BOYD & O'REILLY LTD
- 125975C GANSEY BAY LIMITED
- 129490C BN-MEDCO LIMITED
130922C Moloney & Robinson Electrical Services Limited
- 132308C KIM GEE STUDIO LTD
- 134854C Metropolitan Capital Finance (UK) Limited
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
This 23 June 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Rgistry Manager.