List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution - The Companies Act 2006

The Companies Act 2006

List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 190(3)

002141V ANTLER PROPERTY THIRTY LIMITED

006381V FOREST HOLDINGS LTD

010112V INSIGNIA YACHTS LIMITED

010940V ECOMPLISH HOLDINGS LIMITED

011206V MAXAMILLION LTD

012594V PRIME CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED

014148V LEONIE II LIMITED

016213V Almeria Limited

016297V Kibo Games Limited

019855V Opus Trading Limited

020180V Brynwood Limited

020181V Bluestack Investments Limited

020182V Kinglass Limited

020183V Grovend Limited

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

This 23 June 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Rgistry Manager.