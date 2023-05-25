List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution - The Companies Act 2006

The Companies Act 2006
List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution
Pursuant To Section 190(3)
- 002141V ANTLER PROPERTY THIRTY LIMITED
- 006381V FOREST HOLDINGS LTD
- 010112V INSIGNIA YACHTS LIMITED
- 010940V ECOMPLISH HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 011206V MAXAMILLION LTD
- 012594V PRIME CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED
- 014148V LEONIE II LIMITED
- 016213V Almeria Limited
- 016297V Kibo Games Limited
- 019855V Opus Trading Limited
- 020180V Brynwood Limited
- 020181V Bluestack Investments Limited
- 020182V Kinglass Limited
- 020183V Grovend Limited
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
This 23 June 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Rgistry Manager.