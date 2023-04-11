Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 3 entries to the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 23 June 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

AMENDMENTS

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entries have been amended and are still subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions:

1. Demetris IOANNIDES (Group ID: 15871)

Name (non-Latin script): Δημήτρης Ιωαννίδης

DOB: 28/09/1943. POB: Nicosia, Cyprus a.k.a: (1) IOANNIDES, Dimitris (2) IOANNIDES, John, Demetris (3) IOANNIDES, John (4) IOANNIDES, John, Demetrios Nationality: (1) Cyprus (2) United Kingdom Address: 1 EFTAPATO COURT, ARCHIEPISKOPOU MAKARIOU III, Limassol, Cyprus, 255 3105. Position: Managing Director Meritservus HC Limited Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1815. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 11/04/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Demetris Ioannides is Managing Director of Cyprus-based corporate services provider Meritservus HC Limited. Ioannides is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) Ioannides is acting on behalf of or at the direction of a person who is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia, namely Roman Arkadyevich Abramovich; (2) Ioannides is associated with a person who is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia, namely Roman Arkadyevich Abramovich. (Gender):Male Listed on: 12/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 11/04/2023 Last Updated: [12/04/2023] 23/06/2023 Group ID: 15871.

2. Galina Evgenyevna PUMPYANSKAYA (Group ID: 14728)

Name (non-Latin script): [ПУМПЯНСКАЯ Галина Евгеньевна] Галина Евгеньевна ПУМПЯНСКАЯ

DOB: 10/02/1966. POB: Yekaterinburg, Russia Nationality: Russia National Identification Number: 665805050720 National Identification Details: TIN Address: Geneva, Switzerland Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS0777. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 21/03/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons): [Galina Evgenyevna PUMPYANSKAYA is closely associated with Dmitry Alexandrovich PUMPYANSKY through her marriage to him. Dmitry Alexandrovich PUMPYANSKY was until March 2022 the Chairman of the Board of Directors of OAO TMK, the leading provider of specialised oil and gas pipelines in Russia. TMK is carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, the energy sector.] Galina Evgenyevna PUMPYANSKAYA (hereafter PUMPYANSKAYA) is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the following ground: (1) PUMPYANSKAYA is associated with a Dmitry Alexandrovich PUMPYANSKY as his wife and by receiving a material benefit from PUMPYANSKY. Dmitry Alexandrovich PUMPYANSKY is an involved person as defined in the regulations. (Gender):Female Listed on: 15/03/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 15/03/2022 Last Updated: [21/03/2023] 23/06/2023 Group ID: 14728.

3. Dmitry Alexandrovich PUMPYANSKY (Group ID: 14726)

Name (non-Latin script): ПУМПЯНСКИЙ Дмитрий Александрович

DOB: 22/03/1964. a.k.a: PUMPYANSKIY, Dmitri, Alexandrovich Nationality: Russia Position: Former Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tube Metallurgical Company (TMK) Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS0775. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 21/03/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons): [As the Chairman of the Board of Directors of OAO TMK until March 2022, Dmitry Alexandrovich PUMPYANSKY obtained a benefit from or supported the Government of Russia. OAO TMK is the leading provider of specialised oil and gas pipelines in Russia. TMK is therefore carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, the energy sector.] Dmitry Alexandrovich PUMPYANSKY (hereafter PUMPYANSKY ) is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following ground: (1) PUMPYANSKY has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by formerly owning or controlling directly or indirectly and working as a director or equivalent for OAO TMK, an entity which is carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely the Russian energy sector. (Gender):Male Listed on: 15/03/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 15/03/2022 Last Updated: [21/03/2023] 23/06/2023 Group ID: 14726.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.