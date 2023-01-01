New headteacher appointed for Andreas School

Will Nelson has been appointed to lead Andreas School from September.

The current headteacher at nearby Jurby will continue in his current position alongside Andreas after Trish Dudley retires this summer.

Mr Nelson had previously been second in command at Andreas before taking on his first headship 10 years ago.

He said:

‘I am delighted to be returning to Andreas and I’m look forward to re-connecting with the whole community, whilst continuing my important work at Jurby.’

Mr Nelson, who is originally from Wolverhampton, obtained a degree in primary education and geography before starting life as a teacher Ashley Hill Primary School in 2000.

He is dedicated to promoting outdoor learning and music within schools, and understands the impact these teaching styles can have on children’s development.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture said:

‘This is an exciting time for both Andreas and Jurby. Will fosters a real passion for innovation in education, and I am sure both schools can thrive under his leadership. I would like to thank Trish for her hard work and dedication, and wish her all the best in her retirement.’

Andreas currently has 82 pupils enrolled for the current academic year and Jurby has 57.