Consultation launched into extending Ramsey’s town boundary

A public consultation process has been launched today aimed at gathering views into an application by Ramsey Town Commissioners to extend the town boundary.

The land in question currently sits within the parish districts of Lezayre and Garff.

Ramsey Town Commissioners have made the application to the Department of Infrastructure for an Order under Section 6 of the Local Government Act 1985.

It is a legislative requirement that a public inquiry is held to allow stakeholders and interested parties an opportunity to comment on the proposals.

The information gathered during the consultation process will be considered by the Chairperson of the public inquiry, who will prepare a report for the Department to consider, including a recommendation on whether an Order should or should not be made to adjust the boundary.

If an Order is made, it would be subject to the approval of Tynwald.

A copy of the Commissioners’ application together with a plan showing the areas in question and the criteria for the consideration of local government boundary extensions can be viewed online via the Consultation hub or at Ramsey Town Commissioners offices in Parliament Square, Ramsey.

Views should be supplied in writing on or before Wednesday 9 August using the online response form at consult.gov.im, by email to localgovernment@gov.im or by post to the Local Government Team, Department of Infrastructure, Sea Terminal, Douglas, IM1 2RF.