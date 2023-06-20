Notice of Intention to Remove a Company - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006
Notice of Intention to remove Companies from The Register
Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.
- 003275V GLION DOWIN LIMITED
- 009705V DARKNESS HOLDINGS
- 009706V WOUND HOLDINGS
- 009707V WHITE DARK HOLDINGS
- 009708V 1-2 LINCOLN'S INN FIELDS HOLDINGS
- 011758V UNIC INVEST HOLDING LIMITED
- 013849V SUNNYBANK LIMITED
- 017661V VESTEGRA GROUP LIMITED
- 018081V ASVW CONSULTING LIMITED
- 018899V ROCKET VENTURES LIMITED
- 019068V Virtue Technology Group Limited
- 019844V Beleveria Marketing Limited
This 20 June 2023 - NICK COWELL, Companies Registry Manager.