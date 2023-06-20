Notice of Intention to Remove a Company - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006

Notice of Intention to remove Companies from The Register

Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.

003275V GLION DOWIN LIMITED

009705V DARKNESS HOLDINGS

009706V WOUND HOLDINGS

009707V WHITE DARK HOLDINGS

009708V 1-2 LINCOLN'S INN FIELDS HOLDINGS

011758V UNIC INVEST HOLDING LIMITED

013849V SUNNYBANK LIMITED

017661V VESTEGRA GROUP LIMITED

018081V ASVW CONSULTING LIMITED

018899V ROCKET VENTURES LIMITED

019068V Virtue Technology Group Limited

019844V Beleveria Marketing Limited

This 20 June 2023 - NICK COWELL, Companies Registry Manager.