Financial Sanctions: Syria

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 2 entries in the Syria sanctions regime.

The Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/792) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in repressing the civilian population in Syria or who is or has been involved in supporting or benefitting from the Syrian regime and who are or have been carrying on prohibited activities related to chemical weapons. The Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Syria Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0503].

On 19 June 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

The following entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Ali Mahmoud ABBAS (Group ID: 15991)

Title: General DOB: 02/11/1964. POB: Rif Dimashq Governorate, Syria Nationality: Syria Address: Syria. Position: Minister of Defence Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SYR0408. (UK Statement of Reasons): Ali Mahmoud ABBAS is an "involved person" under the Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis that he is or has been involved in repressing the civilian population in Syria through his role as the Syrian Minister of Defence. Specifically, ABBAS is or has been involved in the repression of the Syrian population through his commanding role of the Syrian military and armed forces, who have systematically used rape, and other forms of sexual and gender-based violence against civilians. (Gender):Male Listed on: 19/06/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 19/06/2023 Last Updated: 19/06/2023 Group ID: 15991.



Abdel Karim Mahmoud IBRAHIM (Group ID: 15990)

Title: General POB: Tartous governorate, Syria Nationality: Syria Address: Syria. Position: Chief of the General Staff of the Army and Armed Forces Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SYR0407. (UK Statement of Reasons): Abdel Karim Mahmoud IBRAHIM is an "involved person" under the Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis that he is or has been involved in repressing the civilian population in Syria through his role as the Chief of the General Staff of the Syrian Army and Armed Forces. Specifically, IBRAHIM is or has been involved in the repression of the Syrian population through commanding military forces where there has been systematic use of rape and other forms of sexual and gender-based violence. (Gender):Male Listed on: 19/06/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 19/06/2023 Last Updated: 19/06/2023 Group ID: 15990.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.