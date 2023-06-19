Financial Sanctions: Democratic Republic of the Congo

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 2 entries under the Democratic Republic of the Congo Regime.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/433) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies which are, or have been, involved in the commission of a serious human rights violation or abuse in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a violation of international humanitarian law in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, or obstructing or undermining respect for democracy, the rule of law and good governance. The Democratic Republic of the Congo (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Democratic Republic of the Congo Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0475].

On 19 June 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

The following entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Desire Londroma NDJUKPA (Group ID: 15989)

Name (non-Latin script): Désiré Londroma Ndjukpa

a.k.a: LOKANZA, Desire, Lokana (non-Latin script: Désiré Lokana Lokanza) Address: Congo (Democratic Republic). Position: Commander of CODECO URDPC Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):DRC0063. (UK Statement of Reasons): Desiré Londroma NDJUKPA is an involved person under the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is or has been involved in the commission of serious violations of international humanitarian law in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, including rape, mass rape and other forms of sexual and genderbased violence, through his role as a leader of CODECO-URDPC. (Gender):Male Listed on: 19/06/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 19/06/2023 Last Updated: 19/06/2023 Group ID: 15989.



William YAKUTUMBA (Group ID: 15988)

DOB: --/--/1970. Address: Congo (Democratic Republic). Position: Leader of the MaiMai Yakutumba Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):DRC0062. (UK Statement of Reasons): William YAKUTUMBA is an "involved person" under the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is or has been involved in the commission of violations of international humanitarian law in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, including rape, mass rape and other forms of sexual and gender-based violence, through his role as leader of the Mai-Mai Yakutumba. (Gender): Male Listed on: 19/06/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 19/06/2023 Last Updated: 19/06/2023 Group ID: 15988.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Democratic Republic of the Congo can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Democratic Republic of the Congo and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.