Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 098651C Waterleaf Limited
- 115817C DAZZLE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LIMITED
- 124609C SEA EXPLORER LIMITED
- 125167C TRACKYATE LIMITED
- 127081C SNUGGLESNURSERIES LIMITED
- 127701C MAIN DECK CONSULTING LIMITED
- 130109C Augusta Shipping Limited
- 130688C MODULAR ACCOUNTING LIMITED
- 132080C TEVIR PROPERTIES EUROPE LIMITED
- 132256C WHITEBARN LIMITED
- 133398C CANTEEN SERVICES LIMITED
- 134184C The Gold Lodge (IOM) Limited
This 19 June 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.