Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

098651C Waterleaf Limited

115817C DAZZLE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LIMITED

124609C SEA EXPLORER LIMITED

125167C TRACKYATE LIMITED

127081C SNUGGLESNURSERIES LIMITED

127701C MAIN DECK CONSULTING LIMITED

130109C Augusta Shipping Limited

130688C MODULAR ACCOUNTING LIMITED

132080C TEVIR PROPERTIES EUROPE LIMITED

132256C WHITEBARN LIMITED

133398C CANTEEN SERVICES LIMITED

134184C The Gold Lodge (IOM) Limited

This 19 June 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.