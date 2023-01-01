New headteacher for Ramsey Grammar School

Sonia Taylor has been appointed to lead Ramsey Grammar School from September.

The experienced school leader, from Stoke-on-Trent, will take over from Sarah Findlater who has been headteacher for a little over two years.

Mrs Taylor will bring a wealth of experience to the role having worked in four secondary schools in the North-West of England since 1999, including two headships.

Having studied Economics and Business at Staffordshire University she started her career in the management industry, before returning to education to train as a teacher.

She said:

'I visited the school earlier this year and I am very excited to start working with the children and staff to build on the great work that is already taking place. 'Education is my vocation and my passion and I look forward to working with everyone connected to the school to help pupils to thrive, create a strong sense of character, self-belief, ambition and resilience throughout their school journey of self-discovery and growth.'

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture said:

'I am delighted to welcome Sonia who brings a wealth of experience in school leadership and a real passion for education. I would like to thank Sarah for all she has done in her time at the school.'

Ramsey Grammar School has 970 pupils enrolled for the current academic year.