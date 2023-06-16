Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 005419V ESTEL MARINE LIMITED
- 006378V FOREST INVESTMENTS UNLIMITED
- 006379V PLUG HOLDINGS UNLIMITED
- 006380V PINE HOLDINGS LTD
- 007976V YUGARO LIMITED
- 008600V PELETON LTD
- 014965V Madura Limited
- 017094V BRAMPTONIA (ISLE OF MAN) LIMITED
- 019006V Rycroft Limited
This 16 June 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.