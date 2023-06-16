Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

005419V ESTEL MARINE LIMITED

006378V FOREST INVESTMENTS UNLIMITED

006379V PLUG HOLDINGS UNLIMITED

006380V PINE HOLDINGS LTD

007976V YUGARO LIMITED

008600V PELETON LTD

014965V Madura Limited

017094V BRAMPTONIA (ISLE OF MAN) LIMITED

019006V Rycroft Limited

This 16 June 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.