Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 026325C Muffins Limited
- 097756C TAGRING LIMITED
- 122134C SPOTLESS LIMITED
- 133617C HGV DRIVER TUITION LIMITED
- 134611C Deva Consulting Limited
- 135438C The Isle of Man Geothermal Company Limited
This 16 June 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.