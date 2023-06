Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

026325C Muffins Limited

097756C TAGRING LIMITED

122134C SPOTLESS LIMITED

133617C HGV DRIVER TUITION LIMITED

134611C Deva Consulting Limited

135438C The Isle of Man Geothermal Company Limited

This 16 June 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.