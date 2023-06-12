Sanctions: Republic of Belarus

The Treasury advises that the Republic of Belarus Sanctions (Application) (No.2) Regulations 2023 [SD 2023/0187] came into operation on 9 June 2023, which apply the provisions of the following United Kingdom statutory instrument relating to Republic of Belarus financial and trade sanctions to the Island:

Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2023

The Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 [SI 2019/600] (of UK Parliament) (the 'Republic of Belarus Regulations') were applied to the Island, and currently have effect in the Island, by the Republic of Belarus Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2023 [SD 2023/0165].

The Republic of Belarus Regulations were amended in the United Kingdom in response to the Government of Belarus supporting Russia’s actions in respect of Ukraine. The Isle of Man has adopted these measures to ensure that sanctions against the Republic of Belarus in the Island are aligned with the United Kingdom.

These Regulations provide for a number of new restrictions imposed in relation to trade with the Republic of Belarus (i.e. imports, exports and related services) in:

banknotes

chemical and biological weapons-related goods and technology

machinery-related goods and technology

gold, gold jewellery and relevant processed gold

cement, rubber and wood products

internet services

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to the Republic of Belarus and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.